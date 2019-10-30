Adams, Kathryn Ann (nee Murren), - 83, of Smithville, passed away on Oct 19, 2019, at AtlantiCare in Galloway NJ. Kay was born on June 16, 1936, in Phila. PA the daughter of Anna and George Murren. She graduated from Bartram HS and was an executive secretary at the First Pennsylvania Bank for 5 years. She married Edward Adams (Tod) on Dec. 29 1956 and became a "stay-at-home Mom", for 18 years, until all their children were in school. She spent the next 30 years as a successful Realtor in the Cherry Hill area, then moved to Smithville, NJ where she was an active participant in her retirement community. She was a devoted grandmother, spending countless hours minding them, entertaining them, and going to their activities. More recently Kay rejoiced in the arrival of her great-grandchildren as she began to enjoy again those earlier years. Kay leaves behind her husband and five children: Steven (Jo Ann), Gregory (Susan), Susan Wirth (David), Scott (Amy), and David (Melissa) and twelve grandchildren: Leigh Seeley (Jon), Ryan Wirth (Natalia), Steven Adams (Kayla), Kassi Kushkituah (Yosh), Kyle Walter (Kayla), Collin Adams (Chelsea), Lexandra Wirth, Andrea Adams, Alicia Henderson (Stephen), Jessica McGee (John), Ariz Wirth, and Owen Adams; and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9th, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 146 S. Pitney Rd., Galloway, NJ at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held immediately prior to the Mass, beginning at 8:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Contribution may be made to Deer Park Fire Co., 985 Cropwell Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003, or to any charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway 609-641-0001. Condolences and Directions at wimbergfuneralhome.com

