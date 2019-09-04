Adams, Lawrence "LA", - 72, a loving son, brother, and uncle passed away at the age of 72 on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Larry was born on February 19, 1947, in Atlantic City, NJ to John and Marie (Stoerrle) Adams. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1966 and then joined the Navy. After an honorable discharge, he became a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 322 Union where he worked until his retirement in 2004. Larry was a 25-year member of the National Corvette Museum and won several trophies at local Corvette shows. He was also a member of the American Legion and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Phillies fan. Larry was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Marie, and sister, Judy Sausto. LA is survived by his brothers, Don (Joan), Scott (Diana), his nieces and nephews, Don Jr. (Sue), Dan (Annie), Karen Adams, Allison Pessolano (Jim), Jessica Bonner (MJ), Ryan Bonner (Canice) and great-nieces and nephews, Don III (Amber), Ashley, Jake, Sam, Alex, Jacob, Quinn and Cameron and great-great nephews, twins, Logan and Liam. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the LA's Life Celebration and viewing on Saturday, September 7, at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home on Tilton Road in Northfield, NJ from 9 am - 11 am followed by a short service. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project (support. woundedwarriorproject.org) or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ. To share your fondest memory of LA, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com

