Adams, Linda Diane, - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Saturday July 7th at her home. She is survived by her loving children; Son, James DeMaris and her daughter, Tracy Ravain, her granddaughter, Rachel Meszaros and her great grandson, Gabriel Richmond. As per Linda's request services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
