Adams (nee Bertino), Angelina, - 98, of Hammonton, died on Thursday, April 16, at the Brookside Healthcare and Rehab Center in Abington, Pa. Born July 8, 1921, Dolly was a near-lifelong resident of Hammonton. She developed a love of music at an early age, teaching herself the guitar and mandolin. She performed in local talent shows with her friend and later sister-in-law, Sara, and was later invited by Hap Brander to join his Spotlight String Band. Their performances gave Dolly the opportunity to travel to several cities in the United States and Canada, with the band winning a number of awards during the late 1940s and early 1950s. Dolly earned certification as a nurse's aide and worked at Newcomb Hospital in Vineland before marrying in 1955. She later worked as a machine operator at several clothing manufacturers in Hammonton before retiring in 1983. Dolly was predeceased by her husband George, her sisters Rose Bertino, Mary Casadia (Louis), Anna Burton (Chester), brothers Joseph (Anna), Domenic (Camelia), Anthony (Sara), as well as their spouses. She is survived by her daughter Bertha Adams and son-in-law Joseph Falcone, her goddaughter Donna Marie Berchtold (Howard), her childhood friend, Nicoletta Franchetta, her niece Janet Baglivo, whom she considered her "second daughter," and many other nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren, whose company Dolly also enjoyed. A private funeral will be held, with entombment at Greenmount Cemetery. Donations can be made to Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93117, directrelief.org; Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Philadelphia, PA 19148, philabundance.org; or any other organization helping those most affected by COVID-19. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
