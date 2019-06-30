Adams (nee Prevard), Kathryn, - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, was called home on June 26, 2019. Born to Lillie (Carter) Prevard and Woodrow "Sonny" Prevard on August 10, 1945. Upon graduating from Atlantic City High School in 1963, she graduated from LPN school and was later employed at Atlantic City Medical Center, where she eventually retired. While working at Atlantic City Medical Center and raising her family, she attended Atlantic Community College and Stockton State College where she received a BA degree in Performing Arts. Kathryn worked for Head Start for many years, eventually becoming the Head Health Coordinator for South Jersey. Kathryn was intellectually sound and morally grounded. As a member of the Morning Star Church (The Dome), she was affectionately known as Mother Kathryn and was the Youth Sabbath School teacher. Serving the Lord was a priority in her life and nothing except a hospital stay kept her from attending service. She maintained a daily prayer list for those who were sick, troubled, grieving, those who didn't know Jesus or those who just needed prayer. She was a true Leo as she used her courage and strength to get her through difficult times. She always had a scripture, saying, or song for every trial and tribulation and truly believed that she could do all things through Christ who strengthened her. Kathryn is survived by four children: Dawn Adams, Lory Coursey (Harold), Lili Thomas and George "Anthony" Adams (Angela), sisters Ida Mobley (Mantell) and Sharon Naji (Hamin), 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews for whom she had a special place in her heart, cousins and many devoted friends. Kathryn was predeceased by her parents, her brother Woodrow Prevard Jr., sisters Sandra Hurd, Betty McDowell, and her twin sister Frances Kelly. She was an accomplished violinist and performed in many events throughout the tri-state area as a soloist and with her group, the Good News Singers. She was immensely proud of her family, friends and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and her legacy to carry on. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9 to 10am at the Morning Star Church on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, with funeral services beginning at 10am. The burial will take place at the Egg Harbor City cemetery following funeral services. A repast will follow at the Morning Star Church.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Driver killed after car hits utility pole in Galloway Township
-
Mullica police chief gets raise, goes on paid leave and will retire
-
Videos show 2018 DWI arrest of off-duty Lower Township police officer
-
Eldorado buys Caesars in deal valued at $17.3B
-
Residents of this EHT campground may need place to live come fall
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.