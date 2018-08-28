Adams, Philip Q.Jr., - 74, of Egg Harbor City, born August 15, 1944 passed away on August 22, 2018 at ACMC Mainland Div. Philip was born in Philadelphia, PA, where he attended elementary school and later moved to Egg Harbor City, NJ and completed high school in 1964. He then enlisted in the US Army, where he served in Vietnam. After completing his herm in the Army, he served as an Egg Harbor Township Police Officer and then transferred to Egg Harbor City, where he retired. He also worked for Absegami High School and Atlantic City Medical Center as a security guard. Philip is survived by his wife of 46 years, Milka; two sisters, Dorothy and Linda; a brother, Charles. He also leaves behind his three sons, Philip Williams III, Johnny Meves Jr., and Christopher Adams; his 14 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 31st from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with a service starting at 7:00 PM all taking place at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
