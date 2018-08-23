Adams, Rosemary, - 86, of Atlantic City , passed away Tuesday August 21, 2018. She was born in New York City to the late Martin and Mary Runz Ivins . She started her employment for the City of Atlantic City in the City Clerk's office as a Clerk in 1978. She held several positions in the clerk's office until her appointment as City Clerk in 2002. Rosemary was named Tri-County Municipal Clerk of the year on September 25, 2009. She remained in that position until her retirement in December of 2010. She belonged to various organizations, including, Zonta, The Charity League and Atlantic County Crime Stoppers. Rosemary enjoyed sailing every fall in the Chesapeake Bay with close friends and she also enjoyed taking cruises. She was an avid Phillies fan. Rosemary was the beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Adams and she is survived by her daughter Nancy Schromsky (late Wayne) and Betty Kruczkowski (Stephen). She is also survived by her grandchildren John Bassi (Tiffany), Regina Jones (Ron), Bryan Schromsky (Sharon) and Karen Schromsky, her great grandchildren Jake, Ella and Luca Bassi and Ally and Natalie Schromsky and her sister Joan Ivins. She is also predeceased by her son Jeffrey C. Adams, her sister and brother-in-law Madeline and James Cummings and her sister Eleanor Brenna. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rosemary's Life Celebration gathering on Friday August 24, 2018 from 10-12noon at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton road and Infield Ave, Northfield. Funeral Service will follow at 12 noon at the Funeral Home. Interment Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. To share your fondest memory of Rosemary please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . In lieu of flowers, please make a donations in memory of Rosemary to the Special Olympics of MA. 512 Forest St. Marlborough, MA. 01752
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.