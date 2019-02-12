Adams, Ruth C. (nee Campbell), - 79, of Beesley's Point, NJ went home to be with her Lord surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 9, 2019, in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born and raised in Ocean City she was a graduate of Ocean City High School class of 1957. She was an active member of Praise Tabernacle and lead a Bible Study class at her home which she loved. She enjoyed the beach, crafts but most of all her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband: Dr. W. Thomas Adams and a daughter: Jennifer. Surviving are her children: Allison Adams of Beesley's Point, NJ, Greg (Joanie) Adams of Somers Point, NJ and Ken Adams of Seattle, WA. Also, surviving are seven grandchildren: Jeffrey (Meghan), Kristin, Kelly (Nick) Brennan, Jeremy, Joey, Jack, Jason, two great-grandchildren, Brynley and Bayley, two sisters: Barbara Borst of Berwyn, Pa and Betty Jane Booth of Ocean City, NJ. Her Funeral Service will be offered Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11 o'clock from Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 until time of service. Burial will take place at 2 O'clock in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. The family suggests memorial contributions to Ruth C. Adams Memorial Fund, c/o Ocean First Bank, Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora, NJ 08223. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS.....EDDIE RUMER
