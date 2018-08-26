Adams, Timothy A. Jr., - 36, of Ventnor, NJ , passed away on Friday, August 17, 2018. Affectionately known as "Man" he was born March 27, 1982 in Vineland, NJ to Valorie Newman and Timothy Adams Sr. Predeceased by his Paternal grandmother Annette Adams. He is survived by Maternal grandparents Charles and Arline Newman of Mizpah, NJ..Siblings Tameka Adams of Egg Harbor City, Tamira Adams of Atlantic City and Lyric Smith of Delaware.Children Tevon Belgrave, Amiyah Adams and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. A Celebration Of Life will be held 11am Tuesday, August 28th at the All Wars Memorial Building (Soldiers Home) of Atlantic City. Professional services were handled by Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994
