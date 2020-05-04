ADCOCK, NATHAN J. , - 25, of Pleasantville, New Jersey - was tragically taken from us on Friday ~ May 1st, 2020. He was born October 7th, 1994 in Atlantic City, NJ. He was affectionately known as "Nate". He was a free spirit who regularly found peace and solace in prayer. Nathan attended the Pleasantville Public School system and was a very bright student and did exceptionally well academically. Nathan was also an avid reader and enjoyed sports. Like his Dad, he was a true Eagles fan, and was elated to see them win their recent Super Bowl Championship. Nate was predeceased by: his Paternal Grandparents, Nathaniel & Frances Adcock and his Maternal GrandFather, Kenneth R. Brooks Sr. He leaves to cherish and remember his one of a kind memories: his loving Parents, Danny K. Adcock & Karen S. Adcock of Pleasantville NJ; his two Handsome sons (just like their Father) Ja'Siy J. Adcock (Oneisha Noble) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ & Nasin M. J. Adcock (Latia Coleman) of Egg Harbor City, NJ; his one devoted Brother, Aaron B. Brooks (Shavon) of Mays Landing, NJ; his one devoted Sister, Dannah A. Adcock of Pleasantville, NJ; his loving GrandMothers, Ilene E. Brooks of Pleasantville, NJ and Ethel Joyner of Pleasantville, NJ; his three admiring Nephews, Lucas Adcock, Judah and Alijah Brooks; his doting Godmother, Marcia Clarkbaker and GodParents Elmer & Cynthia Stocks; as well as a host of many other loving relatives and friends. Nathan was truly loved and will forever be missed. Janazah Funeral Services will be Private. A Celebration of Life and Repast will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 ~ 609.344.1131.
