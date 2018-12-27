Adkins, Margaret Taylor, - of Pleasantville, NJ passed away peacefully December 10, 2018. She was born on February 10, 1932. Her Celebration of Life service will be held on December 29, 2018, at 11 am at the New Hope Baptist Chruch 704 Lexington Ave Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401.
