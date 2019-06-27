Adkisson, Collene (Helen), - 76, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on June 25, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, she grew up in Absecon before moving to Egg Harbor Twp. many years ago. She was a 1960 graduate of Pleasantville High School. Collene was a cashier at Pathmark in Ventnor for 27 years, retiring in 2016. In her earlier years, she was a waitress at Schrul's Restaurant in EHT as well as other restaurants in the area. In her free time, she loved to sing. She was a long time member of the Atlantic Cape Shore Chorus, the Sweet Adelines. She also enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends including meeting monthly with high school classmates. She is survived by her soulmate of 37 years, Robert C. String; her children, Ronald Adkisson, Denise Rhodes (Jeff), Stephen Adkisson (Agnes) and Daniel Adkisson (Maggie); her grandsons, Frederick Adkisson, and Jeff Giannini as well as her beloved dog, Jackson. A gathering will be 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 PM. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

