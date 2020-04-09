Affanato, Joseph C., - 86, of Charlotte, NC passed away on March 13, 2020. Joe was born November 5, 1933, in Milton, Massachusetts. He grew up in Milton and attended Milton High School where he played both football and baseball. After graduating High School in 1952, Joe joined the Army and became an MP. During his service, he was deployed at various bases around the country and played football for the Divisional team. After Joe's Honorable Discharge he went to work for the Boston Edison Company. While there and through the GI Bill, Joe attended Northeastern University at night and obtained a BS in accounting and then an MBA. Joe became a Certified Public Accountant, however, choose the hospital profession rather than standard accounting. Joe worked at the Carney Hospital in Dorchester for several years prior to being named the Administrator at Dr. J. Robert Shaughnessy Rehabilitation Hospital in Salem. In 1980 Joe was named Administrator for The Betty Bacharach Rehabilitation Hospital in Pomona, NJ (now known as the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation) and moved his family to southern NJ. While at Bacharach, Joe was an innovative leader where he significantly expanded the outpatient services provided by the hospital, introduced the first sleep lab in the area and was instrumental in working with Dr. Vera King Farris, former President of Stockton University, Galloway Township, NJ in instituting their Physical Therapy Program. After leaving Bacharach, Joe worked for The Joint Commission with whom he traveled across the country conducting hospital surveys with a team of professionals for hospital certification. After he retired, Joe enjoyed traveling and splitting his time between Cape Cod, MA and Pompano Beach, FL. If you had the pleasure of meeting Joe, you probably have a story. He is best described as lighting up a room when he entered. His infectious smile, great humor, and ability to talk to anyone is legendary. In going through his items he probably had a thousand business cards from people he met and conversed with through the years. Joe and some of his crew attended over 25 Super Bowls and every year generated a story of how he talked his way into some celebrity or NFL party. Joe is survived and missed by his two sons, Mark (Elisa) of Charlotte, NC and Michael (Donna) of Longport, NJ. He is also survived by his bother Donald and sister-in-law Ellen of Milton MA along with his loving nephews and niece. Joe is also survived by his former wife Marlene Santucci (Tom) with whom he remained friends. The love of Joe's life were his three grandchildren: Samson, Julianne, and Andrew. Joe cherished his time with his grandchildren, especially Samson, and everything else was placed on hold when they were present. Funeral proceedings will be in Milton MA at date to be determined due to the pandemic.
Most Popular
-
N.J. expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups
-
South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: A second death in Cape May County, 24 more cases in Atlantic
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.