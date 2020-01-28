Agatone, Fred A., - 80, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on January 24, 2020. He was raised in Clifton Heights, PA and he retired after 38 years at the Boeing Company in Ridley Township. Fred was a member of the Columbus Club in Clifton Heights and loved the beach, meeting with longtime friends, and especially spending time with his 10 grandchildren. Fred is survived by his wife of 55 years Ann (formerly Cavanaugh); children: Audry (Steve) Sorensen, Zoe Agatone, Justine (Joseph) Hartmetz; daughter-in-law Jamie Agatone; and grandchildren: Miranda McAnulty, Brynn (Matt) Cifaloglio, Faith Sorensen, Aidan Sorensen, Dallin Agatone, Cade Agatone, Cavan Agatone, Hadley Hartmetz, Quinn Hartmetz, and Sloane Hartmetz. He is predeceased by his son, Anthony Agatone. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
