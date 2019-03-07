AGNEW, CHRISTIAN A., - 32, of Ventnor City, passed away on February 23, 2019, due to years battling with addiction. Christian, originally from Atlantic City, NJ, lived in Ventnor City for the last 11 years and Trenton, NJ. He was a kind hearted, easy going person who was loved by many. He found much pleasure in his family, fishing, trips to Florida and his talent for drawing. He will be sorely missed by his loved ones and close friends. Christian is survived by his mother Elizabeth Agnew, father Richard Legge, step father William Johnson, brother Timothy Agnew, sister Mary McClauglin, grandparents John and Ruth Agnew Sr.; aunts and uncles John and Lisa Agnew, Jr. and Joseph and Genine Agnew; and cousins Crystal, Giana and Nick Agnew. Memorial services for Christian A. Agnew will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with Christian's family from 12Noon at the Funeral Home.
