Agoglia, Robert Louis "Bob", - 72, of Galloway, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Havens) Agoglia. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 19th, 1947 to the late Pasquale and Christine (Del Prete) Agoglia. It was in Brooklyn he first began working with his hands at his family's Brooklyn bakery. After graduating high school Bob served his country honorably as a Private First Class in the US Army, including 15 months overseas in the Vietnam War. After the war, Bob joined his family in Connecticut and helped his brother Joseph open his bakery, Angela Mia in Norwalk. In August of 1975, he married the love of his life Patricia and they relocated to the Jersey Shore to start a family, moving them into their big beautiful home on Oakbourne Avenue in Galloway and opened a bakery of his own, Christine's Italian Pastry Shoppe in Northfield. Selfless, hard-working and kind-hearted Bob loved cooking, working on classic cars, building and helping his friends and family repair things all while taking time to make sure others smile. Bob devoted his remaining days doing what he loved most, enjoying life's precious moments with his children and grandchildren close by. Bob's last day with us was a beautiful fall Saturday afternoon, spent watching his grandchild learn how to ride her bike. Bob is survived by 5 children Robert(Patricia) DeWolfe, Marie(Jason) Gomez, Pasquale Agoglia, Christine(Jack) Murray, and Chelsie(Chris) Langley, 12 grandchildren Gabrielle, Brennan, Jordan, Camryn, Kierra, Mia, Jack, Olivia, Nixon, Anna, Haven, and Stella and 1 great-grandchild Sasha. Bob is also survived by his 2 siblings; brother Joseph Agoglia and his wife Mary Ann and niece Angela, as well as sister Connie Pizzimenti & her husband Bruce and nephews Stephen and Paul. Please join us as we celebrate a life well lived Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th St South, Brigantine, NJ starting with a visitation at 10:00 am. Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. To share your fondest memory of Bob please visit www.keatesplum.com .Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
