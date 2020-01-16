Aguilar, Nicole M., - 46, of Pleasantville, NJ passed away January 14, 2020. She is survived by her mother Evelyn Pettit; daughter Hayley; grandchildren Brielle and Bennett; brothers Joey, Shawn, and Steven; sisters Jillian and Deborah; and her fiancé Phillip. Public viewing will be January 22, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route 9 South, Palermo, NJ 08223. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

