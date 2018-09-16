Agunzo Jr., Michael, - 80, of Ventnor, passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Born in the Bronx, NY where he spent the early days of his life. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 804 where he worked for UPS starting in 1960 and retired 25 years later. Michael relocated to Ventnor in the 80's and worked several years for Resorts International Hotel and Casino in various departments. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 30 years, Edith Agunzo and his children Michael (Lisa) Agunzo, John Agunzo, Jim (Amanda) Marota and Michelle (John) Clifton. He loved spending time with his grandchildren Michael, Maranda, Cecelia, Mia Rose and Jack. Michael will be reunited in heaven with his first wife Frances, his daughter Maryellen and his sister Maryann. Relatives and friends are invited to Mike's Celebration of Life on Monday, September 17, 2018 from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a family memorial service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 7300 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations in his honor to either the St. Jude's Children's Hospital www.stjude.org or Ventnor Little League 606 N. Derby Avenue, Ventnor, NJ 08406. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
