Ahl, Eric, - 55, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on February 17th, 2019. Eric was, as he described himself, "a simple man", born in Summit NJ, and moved to South Jersey 35 years ago. Eric loved and missed his job and coworkers at Shore Medical Center where he worked for 24 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Nils and Elizabeth Ahl. He is survived by his wife, Debbie and was a proud father to his sons, Jonathan and Matthew. He loved every minute watching his sons grow and mature into fine young men. He enjoyed fishing and his other children, his dogs, Jake, Max, Zuri and Thor. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, February 22, between 5-7pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Burial will be private at the Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com. In lieu of flowers to the Atlantic Co. SPCA, PO Box 205, Somers Point, NJ 08244 or of a charity of your choice.
