Aho, Charles F., - 80, of Little Egg Harbor, On April 14th we lost a wonderful and loving husband and father, who is now resting in the arms of Jesus. He had just celebrated his 80th birthday on March 25th, prior to becoming ill. He was a letter carrier for the USPS for 32 years, retiring over 20 years ago, but continuing as a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers for over 50 years. He was a member of the Marine Corp League having been in the Marine Corp Reserves prior to working for the USPS. He also just recently became a member of the American Legion Post 493. He was very proud of his time in the Marine Corp Reserves. Charles was a member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and St. John The Divine Episcopal Church, Tomkins Cove, N.Y. Charles is the son of Charles Aho Sr. and Dolores Warnke, and the brother of Thomas Alan Aho, who predeceased him. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Linda Aho, a son Scott and daughter Gretchen. His traveling partner and best friend Kati, his dog, is missing him already as they went to the parks together and rides around town almost every day. Burial will be in Mount Rest Cemetery, Stony Point, N.Y. Semper Fi Charlie. You will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known and loved you. Please make memorial donations to your favorite charity. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
