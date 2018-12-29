Aikens, Essie Gladys, - 62, of Atlantic City, Passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Cooper University Hospital, Camden. Born in Atlantic City, she was the daughter of the late Udel (Barber) and Clarence L. Aikens. She is survived by: children, Mandel, Antowyan and Jamaul Aikens; siblings, Barnett, Clarence, Troy, Louanna, Loretta and Jouan Aikens; and six grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral, 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
