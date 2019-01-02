Ailes, Susan M., - of Ocean City, NJ passed peacefully on December 25, 2018. Born in Philadelphia Pa. Mrs. Ailes had lived in Egg Harbor Twp prior to moving to Ocean City 10 years ago. Mrs. Ailes was a teacher in the Mullica Township school district for 38 years before her retirement in 2010. She was a former member of Our Lady of Sorrows R C Church in Linwood before moving to Ocean City and joining St. Damien Parish. Predeceased by her husband Kevin Ailes. Susan Ailes is survived by her daughter Meredith Godfrey of Atlantic City, a brother Frank Della Peruta (Maria) of Hammonton, NJ. A sister Corinne McCardell (William) of Ocean City, NJ. An Aunt, Marie Mammacari. Dear friend Paul Godfrey of Mays Landing, NJ. And 19 Nieces and Nephews. A Memorial Mass will be offered on January 5 from St. Frances Cabrini Church of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ at 11 O'clock in the morning where friends may call from 10 O'clock until the time of mass. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society 100 North 20th Street Philadelphia, PA. 19103. To email condolences please visit: Godfreyfuneralhome.com
