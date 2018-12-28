Aiuto, Peter Michael, - 62, of Ventnor City, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 25th, 2018. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Salvatore and Rita (DeLorenzo) Aiuto. Pete grew up in South Philly, and spent every summer on the beach in Atlantic City where he met the love of his life at the age of 14 on Bellevue Avenue. Pete served as a butler at the Atlantic City Hilton for 24 years, where he displayed a knack for hospitality. Most recently, for the past four years, Pete has worked at Resorts Casino and Hotel, where he was welcomed with open arms and quickly became part of the Resorts family. Pete wanted each and every guest to feel like they were coming to his home and he worked diligently to make sure everything was presented perfectly. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, and he possessed a love for travel and sense of wonder. Throughout his life Pete has travelled the world and has sailed on 27 cruises. Pete had a larger than life personality and his optimism was contagious. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Pete will truly be missed by all, and there will always be a place set for him at the table. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Danette (Chiarlone) Aiuto; three children and their spouses: Alyssa (Andrea), Christian (Aubrey), and Raymond (Flor); sister and her husband Angela and Michael Auble and their children, Amanda, Kristine, Stephanie, and Michael. Also surviving are Pete's pride and joy, his granddaughters, Madeline and Giuliana, sister-in-law, Doretta Chiarlone, and many cousins. Pete was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Salvatore Aiuto, Jr. Family, friends, and others whose lives Pete touched are invited to attend a viewing from 9-11AM, followed by mass at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1409 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ on Saturday, December 29th, 2018 to celebrate Pete's life. The family requests no flowers, please. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
