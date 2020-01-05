Albani, Dorothy P., - , 97, of Brigantine passed away after a short illness on Thursday January 2, 2020. Dorothy was born in Harrison, New Jersey to the late Harry and Marie (Walsh) Scarano. Dorothy enjoyed spending time at the Brigantine Senior Center. She also enjoyed going to the beach, reading the newspaper, eating sweet treats and most importantly spending time with her family. Dorothy is survived by her 3 daughters Karen M. Hock (Thomas), Janice Kennedy, and Susan Monprode. She is also survived by her grandchildren Melissa Diaz (Douglas), Jennifer Denne (Philip), Brian Monprode and 8 great-grandchildren among them are Isabella, Lyla, Hayley, Cameron and Mason. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration and viewing for Dorothy on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:20am at St. Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York NY 10281. Or visit JDRF.ORG To share your fondest memory of Dorothy please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

