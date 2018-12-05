Albano, James, - 78, of Elm, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, December 3, 2018 in Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong area resident. James was a teacher in the Weymouth Township School system for over 20 years. He is survived by his loving sister Deborah Albano of Delray Beach, FL, his devoted cousins, Marie Cavuto, Margaret Potolivo, Carol Cheeseman, Tom Ross; Nancy Ade and his dear friends, Candy Perakovich, Maureen Frederico, Rose Giunta and Suzanne Tomasino and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, 12:30pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French St., Hammonton, where a visitation will be held from 11:30 am until 12:00pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, PO Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
