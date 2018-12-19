Albright, Edward K., - 94, of Ocean City, passed away at his home Monday, December 17, 2018 with his family by his side. Born in Collingswood, NJ he has been a resident of Ocean City since 2007 and is formerly from Westville. NJ. Mr. Albright had worked for Wells Fargo Bank for 20 years before retiring. He had also served as a former Methodist minister before going into the banking industry. He loved playing the piano and was a stained-glass artist. He is survived by his four children, Roger K. Albright and his wife Linda of Ocean City, NJ, Paul E. Albright and his wife Donna of Loudon, TN, Susanna Nevin and her husband Thomas of Westampton, NJ and Thomas M. Albright and his wife Terry of Westville, NJ. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, Rebecca, Adam, Scott, Angeline, Madeline, Edward, Casey, Dylan, 5 great grandchildren, Madelyn, Ryan, Malia, Cole and Noelle. His funeral service will be held Saturday morning eleven o'clock at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 701 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family visit www.Godfreyfuneralhome.com
