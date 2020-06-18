Alcorn, Burton O. "Roofer", - 73, of Millville, passed away Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at the Samaritan Center - Hospice Care in Voorhees. Born in Millville to the late William and Isabell (Osborne) Alcorn, he grew up in Port Norris, moved to Millville with his family at the age of 12, and attended Millville Public Schools. When Burton turned 18 years old, he began his 40 year career working as a roofer for Harold Smith and Son, and then for Brown's Roofing. He was a member of the Roofer's Union Local No. 30. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 1836 of Millville, the American Legion Rescue Squad, and a lifetime member of Cedar Buck Gunning Club. Burton was an alumnae of John's Bar in Millville, and was well-known for his delicious cooking, and his crazy antics. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, clamming, and woodworking. Burton was always volunteering and lending a hand when needed. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Burton is survived by three sons, Steven Alcorn and wife Beth of Millville, Thomas D. Alcorn of Navarre, FL, and Douglas Alcorn and fiancée Amy of Little Ferry; three grandchildren, Nicholas Alcorn, and Jasmine and Jordan Caez; two great grandchildren; and his companion Debra Beck. He was predeceased by his wife Frances (Pettit) in 2005; and his siblings, Samuel R. Alcorn Sr., Bill, Flo, Nora and Minerva. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. At this time, due to the Covid-19 restrictions there will be a limit of 25 people at a time in the funeral home. If attending, please practice social distancing and masks must be worn in the funeral home at all times. There will be a limit of up to 100 people permitted to attend the graveside service. In memory of Burton Alcorn, the family requests donations to the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08053. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Burton Alcorn may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
