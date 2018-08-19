ALDRIDGE, MARGARET C. (nee Casey), - 84, of Northfield, went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2018, while surrounded by her children. Born in Philadelphia, PA., she moved to Atlantic City, NJ where she married and raised her children. Following the death of her husband, Margaret returned to school to finish her education at Atlantic Community College. There, she was selected to "Who's Who" among students in American Junior Colleges. She then received her Bachelors of Arts Degree from Stockton College. Margaret was a teacher at Assumption Catholic School until she went to work for the Atlantic County Welfare System. She continued with the County until retiring after 25 years of service. One of her proudest accomplishments was raising her 11 children as a single parent after the death of her husband. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Mary and John Casey; husband John; two sons Joseph and Richard; her grandsons Jack and Dennis; two sisters Liz and Joan; and brother Joe. She is survived by her brother Frank Casey (Shirley); sisters Madge Jones and Marie Casey; sons John (Becky), Dennis (Megan), Michael (Amporn), Thomas (Amy), and Edward; daughters Catherine Moore (William), Margaret Marzano (Neil), Patricia Bezanis (Ronald), and Marie DeMari; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Andrea Scoulfield and also the Compassionate Care Hospice Team. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Margaret C. Aldridge 11:00am Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 10:00am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing - following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
