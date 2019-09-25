Alexander, Christine N., - 61, of Linwood, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Born February 10, 1958, Chrissy grew up in Margate, graduating from Holy Spirit High School. She eventually married and settled down in Linwood. She was an integral part of the family business, working as part-owner and business manager. Chrissy was a devote member of the Catholic church, and she thanked God for every day He gave her. She will be remembered lovingly by her adoring husband, Chris; her beloved son, Jake; her cherished daughter-in-law, Pratha; and her devoted brothers and sisters: Nicky, Nancy, Beth, and Debbie. Chrissy was preceded in death by her father, Tom; her mother, Elizabeth; her sweet sister, Mary; and her treasured nephew, Nicholas. There are no words that can ease the sorrow of Chrissy's passing. However, if you knew her, you know she would tell you not to grieve for too long. Every day was a gift to her, and she lived her life as such. Whatever she wanted, she went for. Whatever she fought, she won. Whoever she loved, she did so unconditionally. Chrissy's energy would light up any room with a warm glow. Her smile was infectious, and her compassion was endless. She gave everyone around her comfort, peace, and serenity. Whether it was long chats on the phone, endless emails back and forth, or a hug with a shoulder to cry on, she was always there. There will never be another Chrissy. Carry on her spirit by living every day to the fullest, helping those in need, and making each other laugh. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gilda's Club of South Jersey at 700 New Rd., Linwood, NJ 08221. A visitation will be held Friday, September 27th from 6-8 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. An additional visitation will be held from 9:30-11 am, followed by an 11 am Mass on Saturday, September 28th at The Church of The Resurrection: Parish of Saint Maximilian Kolbe, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
