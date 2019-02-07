Alexander, Ronald P, - 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 3rd. Best known for his time in the Pleasantville school system, "Mr A" was loved by many students and faculty over his almost 30 years of employment. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years Irma; 4 daughters Pamela, Monique, Andrea & Toni; grandson Izaiah Alexander, sister Marta Cofer(Myron), brother Harold Pleasant (Cheryl); 10 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb 9th, from 10 until the time of service at 11 am at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. Burial will follow. Adams-Perfect.com.
