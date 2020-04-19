Alexis, Linda, - 75, of North Cape May, was called to heaven on April 10th, 2020. She was a free spirit with a giving and loving heart. She was the daughter of Albert and Doris Chew and sister to Timothy and Suzanne. She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School. Although she was intelligent, her studies weren't her calling because Linda was a true beach bunny. She even met her husband on the boardwalk! In the summer of 1960, 15-year-old Linda Chew and a girlfriend perused the shops on the Ocean City boardwalk. There were another group of friends doing the same. Linda caught the eye of Alex Alexis who decided he had to meet her. Once he approached her, he found that he couldn't speak. Her beauty took his breath away. The rest is history. Years later, they began bringing their family to that same beach. They spent many hours with their toes in the surf, looking for sand dollars, perfecting their tans, and of course, eating Johnson's Popcorn and Laura's chocolate covered strawberries. She loved to browse the stores on the boardwalk and to take her children and grandchildren to Wonderland to enjoy the rides. Linda loved children. She was a very loving, selfless, and outgoing person who always thought of others before herself. Linda embodied the word grace, always full of class in any situation. She was a skilled artist and loved to craft and paint. Linda was an animal lover, who is now reunited with her loving dogs Pepper and Roxci. Mrs. Alexis is also an accomplished actress who has been in movies with Robin Williams, Cameron Diaz, was in Sex in the City, was featured in a music video and a number of independent films. Linda was also a pageant queen and with her stunning beauty secured the titles of Miss Bridgeton and Miss Poultry. Linda was an amazing and extremely loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, sister, friend, woman, and person. She will be greatly missed. She leaves behind her husband Alex Alexis Sr., her sons Alex Alexis Jr., Eric, and Brett, her grandchildren, Devereaux, Kayci, and Alexis Alexis III. Also, nephews Butch, Todd, and Bunkie as well as nieces Laurie and Sherri. Her ashes will be freed at 12th street beach in Ocean City during a private, family only ceremony. May her soul have found eternal peace. Condolences can be shared at ww.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Ventnor man possibly saves the life of an elderly man a day before Easter in the city
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.