Alexis, Linda, - 75, of North Cape May, passed away Friday April 10, 2020. Linda was former Miss Bridgeton (1961) before graduating Bridgeton High School in 1962. After marrying and raising children, Linda started her professional acting career appearing in the movie Fisher King with Robin Williams, Rocky V, In Her Shoes, and Soap Dish. She also worked pro-bono at Temple University as an instructor to students for the movie "The Hangup", and acted in it as well. She is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Doris Chew, brother Timothy Chew, and sister Susan Moore. Linda is survived by her husband Alex, sons Alex Jr., Eric and Brett, and 3 grandchildren. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
