Alimenti, Alfred, - 92, of East Vineland, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 24, 2018 surrounded by his family. He had been in declining health. Alfred was born in Costaciarro, Italy in 1926 where he lived until he was 4 years old. His family moved to Scranton PA where is father worked in the coal mines until Alfred was 14. His family then moved to Richland where they started Buena Vista Egg Farms in 1940. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1944. Following his graduation, Alfred continued to operate his family's poultry business, which expanded to East Vineland from 1953 until 1982. Alfred was always undaunted by hard work and as the "egg business" declined he began a successful transition into agricultural farming in 1972 with the help of his brother-in-law, Joe Petronglo. He operated Buena Vista Farms until 1996 at which point he "retired" but continued to help with tractor work and in the packing room well into his 80's. Alfred not only worked hard for his family, but also worked hard for his community. He served as a councilman for Buena Vista Township from 1962 to 1969 where he sat on various committees. For 12 years, he was a member of the Board of Trustees for the Farmers Cooperative Association of Vineland, Inc. He served as a Richland Fireman and as a member of the Buena Vista Township Democratic Club. He belonged to the Buena Vista Township Exchange Club for many years where he participated in fundraising events for local charities. Alfred did not take time for personal hobbies, however he and his wife, Anita, enjoyed many winters in Florida where he made close friends, rode his bicycle, surf fished, and maintained a small garden. Alfred also enjoyed his family, loved family gatherings, loved to tease and joke with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and he loved to tell stories. He had a lot of them. Alfred is survived by Anita (Petrini) his loving wife of 69 years; his son Raymond and wife Mary (Scarpa), his daughter Carol Panco and husband, Mark; his sister Julia Petronglo; six grandchildren, Anthony, Michael and his wife Colleen (Carrelli), Christopher and his wife Shannon (Cinotti), Susan Flandro, her husband Ryan, Robert Panco and Christiana Panco. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, Julianna, Angelina, Giovanna, Nickolas, Carlo, Isabella, Leah, Reese (Flandro), Jamison (Flandro) and Milana. Alfred was predeceased by his daughter, Arlene, and his parents, Adorno and Amabilia. The Alimenti Family would like to extend a special thank you to Valentina (Valya) Reznik, Alfred's care giver, who devotedly cared for him for nearly 4 years. They would also like to thank the Hospice nurses and staff who provided comfort and support. He is survived by wife of 69 years, Anita (Petrini) Alimenti; daughter, Carol Ann Alimenti; son , Raymond J. Alimenti; grandchildren, Susan Flondro; Christopher Alimenti; Anthony Alimenti; Michael Alimenti; Robert Panco; Christina Panco; great-grandchildren, 10; predeceased parents, Adorno & Amabilia (Bucciarelli) Alimenti. A church visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of St. Mary's, 736 Union Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery- Vineland, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice/Atlantic County 6550 Delilah Rd., Suite 501, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or to a charity of your choice. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
