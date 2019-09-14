Allen, Carl, - 67, of New Port Richey, Florida, Entered into peaceful rest Sunday, Aug 8, 2019, one week shy of his birthday. Born in Atlantic City to the late Carl & Lois Allen he was raised in Linwood, graduated MRHS class of '69. He worked and partnered with his father in Carl Allen Assoc Design Firm and then re-located to Florida and became owner/operator of Wiley Dawg Trucking. Carl had a fun loving personality and a HUGE heart with Jersey friends and family always held close within. Pre-deceased by his parents Carl & Lois Allen he is survived by his wife, friend and caretaker Jill (Lambrecht), son Sean Allen, 2 grandchildren Riley & Brayden Allen, sister Lindy Titherington and her husband Burk, many nieces, nephew, cousins and Aunt Ginny Martin. Services were private. Transformed, no more struggle or pain and in our hearts remain. Condolences in care of Michels-Lundquist.com

