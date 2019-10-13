Allen, Carolyn Loch, - 81, of Ocean City, NJ and Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her home. Born in Pittsburgh, PA she was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She had lived in Ft. Washington, PA, and Marlton, NJ before moving to Ocean City full time in 1997. Mrs. Allen was a physics and chemistry teacher and last worked at Hammonton High School before her retirement. Surviving are her husband of 59 years Samuel C. Allen, two daughters: Sandra (Stephen Smoller) Allen of Queensbury, NY, Cindy (Tomas) Stenstrom of Ft. Washington, PA, a son: Dale Allen of Ocean City, NJ, and Key West, FL. Also, surviving are three grandchildren: Craig, Erik, Allyson and a brother: Merle Loch of Warren, MI. A Private Service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

