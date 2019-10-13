Allen, Carolyn Loch, - 81, of Ocean City, NJ and Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her home. Born in Pittsburgh, PA she was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She had lived in Ft. Washington, PA, and Marlton, NJ before moving to Ocean City full time in 1997. Mrs. Allen was a physics and chemistry teacher and last worked at Hammonton High School before her retirement. Surviving are her husband of 59 years Samuel C. Allen, two daughters: Sandra (Stephen Smoller) Allen of Queensbury, NY, Cindy (Tomas) Stenstrom of Ft. Washington, PA, a son: Dale Allen of Ocean City, NJ, and Key West, FL. Also, surviving are three grandchildren: Craig, Erik, Allyson and a brother: Merle Loch of Warren, MI. A Private Service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.