Allen, Craig, - 38, of Mays Landing, and most recently Northfield, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, November 24. Craig was born September 20, 1981, to Brenda (Kelly) Allen-Diou and John Allen III in Atlantic City. He was a 1999 graduate of Oakcrest High school where he was in the band and on the chess team. He also served time in the Marine Corp. Craig worked primarily in the produce market, delivering all over South Jersey and Philadelphia. Most recently, he was working for Douglas Industries in Egg Harbor City. Craig also lived in Florida and Pine Hill, NJ during his adult life. Craig had many interests in life including a love for traveling, CrossFit and collecting movies and memorabilia. He was a lifetime member of Central United Methodist Church. Most recently, he came to deepen his faith and love of God. He had a great sense of humor and could tell a great story. He loved his family deeply. Craig is survived by his only child and love of his life, Savannah Grace Allen, 8; mother Brenda (Kelly) Allen-Diou, of Mays Landing, and father, John Allen III of Wilkes-Barre, P.A. Maternal grandmother (Ommy), Peggy Kelly of Northfield. Also, Aunt Vicki Kelly, Aunt Diana, and Harry Baumgartner, Uncle Don and Aunt Diane Kelly; first cousins, Nicole (Chris) Continisio and Lucy, Melissa (Catlin) Goarcke and Jay, Daniel (Erica) Baumgartner, and Allison (Stephen) Campbell. He is also survived by an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Donald Kelly (Pop), his best friend and mentor. Services will be held on Sunday, December 1 at Central United Methodist Church, Linwood, NJ. Viewing is from 1:30-3:00 pm, followed by Celebration of life services. Interment will be at Friends Central Cemetery, Linwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atlantic County Humane Society or Central United Methodist Church. Services entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com

