Allen, Elizabeth, - of Mayslanding, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday August 23, 2018 at Atlanticare Mainland Division. Elizabeth was born in Mayslanding, New Jersey on October 7, 1937 to the late Reverend Dennis and Alona Allen. Elizabeth was better known by family and friends as Cochise and Liz. She attended the public school in Mayslanding. She was a member of the New York Avenue Church Of God in Atlantic City, New Jersey where her father was the pastor until he went to be with the Lord. Elizabeth worked at the Atlantic City Race Track, Lenox China, and Egg Harbor World Class flowers from which she retired. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents Dennis and Alona Allen, sisters Lucille Allen Whitaker (Leonard), brothers Albert, Joseph, and Zakery Allen., Godson Caesar Whitaker. She leaves to cherish fond memories sisters Kathyren Mangano, Delores and Grace Allen, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at In His Image Ministries at 119 South Franklin Boulevard, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 on Saturday September 1, 2018. Viewing 9a-10a, Service at 10am. Interment at Egg Harbor Cemetery 500 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
