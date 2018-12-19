Allen, Gail M., - 78, of Atlantic City, passed away December 16, 2018. She was born July 5, 1940, to George A. Allen and Ethel Mae Taylor. She graduated from Atlantic City High School. Gail was an avid dancer. Gail trained in several casino games and worked as a dealer, a food service worker in the Atlantic City school system and lastly as a clerk under the senior citizen's program with the office of Welfare and Social Services. She leaves to cherish fond memories: sister, Gloria McKinnon; nieces, Dawn McKinnon, Loritha (George) Hines, Tanya (Jerome) Langford; nephew, Henry "Chuck" (Elizabeth) Allen; Goddaughter, Halise Lilly; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Friday, September 21, 2018, Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
