Allen, Gail M., - 78, of Atlantic City, passed away December 16, 2018. Due to the recent death of Gail's sister, Gloria McKinnon, joint funeral services for Gail and Gloria will be 11AM, Thursday, December 27, 2018, Union Baptist Temple, Pennsylvania & Drexel Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
