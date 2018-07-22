Allen, James Waverly, Sr., - 79, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. He passed peacefully at his Largo, FL home. He will be missed greatly. Jim was born on January 2, 1939, the son of Virginia Allen and Eugene Dougherty. He grew up in Philadelphia, PA and attended Overbrook and Austin High Schools. He was a member of the Air Force. Jim moved to Egg Harbor Township, NJ, with his family in 1972. He received his Associate in Science degree in Electronics Engineering from Atlantic Cape Community College. Jim retired from Sunoco with more than 40 years of service as a Field Maintenance Technician. He was a caretaker for his wife, Joan, until her passing in 2008. He served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Katherine Drexel. Jim enjoyed traveling in his retirement where he met his life partner, Louise Broomhead. Jim and Louise moved to Largo, FL in 2018. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children: Kathleen Fjeldal of Hockessin, DE, and James W. Allen, Jr. of Atlantic City, NJ; his grandchildren: Michael and Matthew Fjeldal, Starr Karstendick and Liliana Allen; his life partner, Louise Broomhead; nieces and nephews, including Sue, Michael, Dorrie, Barb, George and Bill; sisters-in-law Joan Dorgan and Ginger Baldwin; cousins in the Meshey family; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joan (McMullen) Allen. Friends will be received on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. Burial will be at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at adams-perfect.com
