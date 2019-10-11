Allen, Joan L., - 72, of New Gretna, NJ passed away at home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, NJ Joan lived in Brigantine, NJ before moving to New Gretna when she was 18 years old. Joan owned Breezes Restaurant and Allen's Clam Bar both in New Gretna. She enjoyed traveling and she loved spending time with her grandkids, family, and friends. Joan was predeceased by her parents Edward and Theresa Dempsey, husband Win Allen and sisters Terry Forman and Denise Cramer. She is survived by her loving children Win Allen Jr. of New Gretna, NJ, Terri Thompson (Danny) of Texas, Tammi Leach (Tom) of FL and Tracey Hoxie (Scott) of FL, brothers Billy Weiss, Ed Dempsey and Harvey Rheiner, grandchildren Winfield, Jacqueline, William, Brittany (Natalie), Zachary, T.J., Tyler, Tanner, CJ., Trent and Jakey and her companion Hugh "Pud" Stapleton. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 6-9 pm and on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10 am until her Funeral Service at 11 am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery New Gretna, NJ. For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
