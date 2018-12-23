Allen, Jr., George R., - 81, of Beach Haven, NJ, On Tuesday December 18, 2018, George R. Allen Jr., loving husband to Pamela and Father of Naiomi and Daniel, passed away at the age of 81. George was born on January 11, 1937 in Norwood, Massachusetts to George and Naomi Allen. He to earned is Bachelors of Science from Holy Cross University and his MBA from Babson University. George went on to a distinguished career in the automotive industry that enabled him to travel the world. George married his wife Pamela in South Africa and together they raised Naiomi and Daniel. In 1988, George's love of boating and fishing led him to buy a marina, Mordecai Boat Basin, in Beach Haven, NJ. As he owned and operated the marina, he became involved in the community he resided in. He served as a commissioner for the town of Beach Haven for two terms. George loved his community and the people in it, but arguably he loved animals more. His kindness will be missed by both the many people whose life he touched and the dogs he ran across. He was quick to lend a hand to someone in need or get a bowl of water for a thirsty pet. George is predeceased by his parents, George and Naomi, and survived by his wife Pamela, their two children Naiomi and Daniel and his grandchildren Nathan And Hannah. George had requested that no funeral service be held in his honor as he held a dislike of funerals. Instead the family plans on having a celebration of the life of George at a time and place to be determined. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to either Popcorn Park Zoo, Humane Way - PO Box 43, Forked River, NJ 08731, or the Beach Haven First Aid Squad at 321 Engleside Ave - PO Box 1291, Beach Haven, NJ 08008.
