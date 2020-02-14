Allen, Lola Rossell, - 99, of Furman, SC, Ms. Lola Rosell Allen of McKenzie Trail near Furman died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Ms. Allen was born August 2, 1920 in Tuckerton, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Harry Curlis and Greta Grant Rosell. After retiring as an inspector of precision instruments with Leeds and Northrup in Philadelphia, she moved to St. Helena Island SC where she was an active member of St. Helena Baptist Church. She later moved to Furman, SC where she was a member of Furman Baptist Church. Surviving are her adopted family: Susan D. and N. Truett McKenzie of Furman, Bruce Dannelly of Charlotte, and Dick Dannelly of Tuckerton, and their families along with her special pet Holly. Ms. Allen was predeceased by her brothers Wilmer "Red", Thomas, Albert "Spike", Howard, and Ronald Rosell, and a special friend Jane L. Dyer. "Aunt" Lola enjoyed a gin martini each afternoon at exactly 5:00pm and said that's why she lived to be 99 years old with absolutely no memory issues. Funeral services will be at 3:00pm Friday at Furman Baptist Church with visitation at 2:00 prior to the service. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Brian A. Toney with burial in the Stafford Baptist Church cemetery and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to Furman Baptist Church, P.O. Box 61, Furman, SC 29921.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Lola Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Mays Landing man arrested on child pornography charges
-
Former Pleasantville principal sentenced on child porn charges
-
Atlantic County Animal Shelter to waive fees to adopt dogs next week
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
-
65-year-old Atlantic City man shot at Baltic and Virginia avenues
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer and d…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.