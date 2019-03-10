Allen, Symone Emily , - 29, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly at home on March 2, 2019. Born in Galloway, NJ, Symone attended St. Peter's Catholic School & Egg Harbor Twp. Elementary School. After graduating from Egg Harbor Twp. High School in 2008, Symone attended Atlantic Cape Community College where she earned an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts. Symone was currently employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. She loved her job & she was committed to going to work, no matter how extreme the outside elements were. Symone worked for Faneuil as a toll booth collector on the Atlantic City Expressway, Forman Mills Inc., as a sales clerk, & WaWa Inc. as a customer service associate. In July 2017, Symone gave birth to her son, Khai Elijah. Becoming a mother was one of Symone's greatest joys. Symone leaves to cherish her memory, her son Khai; her parents, Kim & Eugene Allen Jr.; her brother Eugene Allen, III; niece & nephew, Eugene IV & Emayah; & a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 353 South New Rd., Pleasantville, NJ. Viewing will be from 9am until 11am. Services will begin at 11am.
