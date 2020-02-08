Alliano Chappine, Dolly Rose, - 95, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020, at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. Dolly was born in Minotola, NJ on October 11, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husbands Joseph Alliano and Johnny Chappine and her daughter Cheryl Alliano. Dolly is survived by her children: Kathleen Alliano Steinhauser of Galloway Twp, John Alliano (Cile) of Lyman, SC, Joseph Alliano of Hammonton, NJ, Richard Alliano (JoAnne) of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Jackie Alliano Rodio (Bob) of Oceanport, NJ. She has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dolly grew up in Rosedale and raised her family in Hammonton. She served her community by volunteering countless hours working for the Hammonton Police Department as a crossing guard for the schools, a volunteer at Kessler Memorial Hospital as the gift shop director (37,000 hours over the span of 45 years), as well as serving on the executive board of the Parent Teachers Association. Dolly loved her bus trips to the Casinos in Atlantic City where she enjoyed playing electronic poker. A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, followed by a Catholic Mass at Saint Joseph's Church in Hammonton at noon. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations can do so at www.thekortneyrosefoundation.org or mail to The Kortney Rose Foundation, 41 Summerfield Ave, Oceanport, NJ 07757. For information or to leave condolences go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
