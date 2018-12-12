Allizzo, Angelo Salvatore "Sal Angelo", - , 70, of Brigantine passed away on Wednesday December 5, 2018. Affectionately known as Sal, he was born and raised in South Philadelphia to the late Anthony and Rita Allizzo. Sal was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School. Starting off in the garment industry, Sal transitioned to the music industry, his passion. He started off singing in a band in Philadelphia clubs during the 70s. He eventually started his own entertainment company, Sal Angelo Productions, Inc. working with performers including The Temptations, Frankie Valli, Don Rickles, lounge musicians, and many more in Atlantic City and the surrounding area. Sal joined the Brigantine Lions Club in the late 80's. He devoted many years to the organization holding many positions from President to 16C Zone Chairman. Sal could also be seen flipping pancakes at the many pancake breakfast's the club held over the years. He was honored by the Brigantine Lions Club with the Lion of the Year Award in 1992, the Melvin Jones Fellow Service Award in 1998-99, and the 16C District Governor's Appreciation Award as Zone Chairman in 2000-01. Sal was honored by the Brigantine Lions Club in 2014 for his years of dedicated service. Sal was credited with making the Miss Brigantine and Miss Shore Resort Pageants the success that they were. Sal is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Veronica M. "Roni" Allizzo (nee Koellner) and his daughter Ashley Veronica Allizzo. He is also survived by his twin brother Anthony (Nancy) and his brother Joseph (Susan), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sal's Life Celebration visitation on Monday December 17, 2018 at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine from 9:45 to 10:45am. Memorial Mass will follow at 11am. Interment will be private. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to MSA Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road #212, Charlotte, NC 28277 or Atlanticare Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. To share your fondest memory of Sal please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
