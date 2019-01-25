Allred, Annie Lee 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Allred, Annie Lee, - 91, of Pennsauken, NJ passed on 1/20/\19. Serv is Sat 10 am at Mt. Zion C.O.G.I.C., 419 N. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, NJ. View 9am-10am. Int at Sunset Mem Park. www.mayfuneralhomes.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Nj Zion C.o.g.i.c. Atlantic City Annie Lee Pennsauken Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Browse More Obituaries NOTE: Results will be displayed in alphabetical order Past 3 Days Past 30 Days Past Year Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Flowers & Gifts South Jersey Florist 191 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 609-404-1110 Flowers By P J 115 Mathistown Rd Unit 1, Little Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08087 609-296-9066 Lucy's Paradise Flower 24 Old Tpke, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 609-407-5000 Mom's Florist Shoppe 3701 E Oak Rd, Vineland, NJ 08360 856-691-8299 Atlantic City Flower Shop 2329 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 609-345-5951 Fioretta Llc 1333 New Rd Ste 10, Northfield, NJ 08225 609-241-8628 Betina's At Parkview 622 S New York Rd Ste 4, Galloway, NJ 08205 609-646-4119 Daughter Of A Rose Gift Baskets 24 N Sovereign Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 609-513-4222 Enchanting Florist & Gift Shop 2261 Route 50, Woodbine, NJ 08270 609-628-4438 Country Greenery 1518 Route 9 N, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 609-465-2694 Business more florists Funeral Homes Robert Funeral Landolfi Director 237 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton, NJ 08037 609-561-0160 Polhemus Cremation Services 203 Main St, West Creek, NJ 08092 609-294-8000 The Godfrey Funeral Home 4008 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 609-241-6460 Wallace A Stroble Funeral Director 304 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244 609-927-3844 Godfrey Funeral Home 644 Route US 9 S, Marmora, NJ 08223 609-390-9699 Keith W Boakes Manager 6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 609-625-2324 Edwin J Roth Undertaker 116 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 609-344-9004 Star Installations 1110 N New Rd Ste 300, Absecon, NJ 08201 609-241-6364 Perfect Francis D Funeral Director 1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 609-641-0065 Wimberg's Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215 609-965-0357 Business more funeral homes/services
