Allred, Annie Lee, - 91, of Pennsauken, NJ passed on 1/20/\19. Serv is Sat 10 am at Mt. Zion C.O.G.I.C., 419 N. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, NJ. View 9am-10am. Int at Sunset Mem Park. www.mayfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Load entries