Alminde-Pratt, Dorothea Virginia (nee Smith), - 87, of Folsom, NJ. Passed peacefully on Saturday, July 4th, she was 87 years old. Dorothea, (Dolly), was born in Audubon, NJ in 1933 to George R. Smith and Helena Viereck Smith. Dolly graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School in 1951 and married Walter a Pratt on November 29th, 1952. Dolly had 2 children, Karen L, and Walter Jr., Dolly raised her children, loved baking, needlepoint and decorating for holidays and seasons, she had an infectious laugh and welcoming smile. Dolly remarried, Karl P. Alminde in July of 1979 after the death of her first husband Walter A. Pratt in 1975. Dolly worked at Whitehall Laboratories along with her husband Karl until their retirement in 1992. They spent their time traveling and relocated to Belen, New Mexico, which they just fell in love with until Karl's passing in 2005. Dolly then returned to Folsom, NJ to live near her family until her time of death. Dolly is preleased by her first husband Walter A. Pratt, son Walter A. Pratt Jr., her brother John Mitchell, sister Helen Eby, brother George R. Smith and sister Anna Marie Mayers. Dolly is survived by her adoring daughter Karen L. Pratt and sister Elizabeth Rowe both of Folsom, N.J. Dolly is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Services are private and a Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Animal Orphanage in Voorhees, NJ, or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
