ALSTON, DEBORAH C., - 60, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Thursday ~ March 7th, 2019 peacefully at home. Born on December 20th, 1958 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, she was the Daughter of Shirley M. Shanks and of the late Charles "Charlie" Callender. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Vocational School. She was lastly employed at the Ventnor Pediatrics Center, where she worked many years as a very loving and caring Medical Assistant. "Deb", as she was lovingly known, was a faithful member of St. James A.M.E Church of Atlantic City, New Jersey. She lived a very quiet and simple life. She very much enjoyed and looked forward to spending time attending church events and Sundays at church with family and friends. In her downtime, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching Family Feud. She will be remembered for her one of a kind warm smile, her sharp style and an unforgettable loving embrace. She was predeceased by and now rejoins in Heaven, her Daughter, Renee Shanks. Deborah will always be remembered, celebrated, and survived by her five Children, Milton Shanks, Nekea Shanks, Jeanine Shanks, Deborah Shanks, and William Alston; her Spouse, Garry Alston; a host of Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and other loving family and friends. She will be greatly missed, by those who had the pleasure of knowing her. The Family of Deborah C. Alston wishes to express our most sincere appreciation for all acts of kindness rendered during our bereavement. We would also like to give our profound gratitude, thanks, and acknowledgements to Mikal's Funeral Parlor LLC and to St. James A.M.E Church. Services of Love and Faith will be held this Saturday ~ March 16th, 2019 at 11:00am at St. James A.M.E Church ~ located at 101 North New York Avenue - Atlantic City, NJ 08401. The Viewing will be held from 10:00am - 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made directly to St. James A.M.E Church, in the name of our beloved Deborah C. Alston. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
