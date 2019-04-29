Alston, Mr. Clifford E., Jr., - 48, of Marietta, GA passed April 22, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1 PM at our chapel. Minister Adam Burgess, officiating. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Clifford, Sr. and Barbara Alston; children, Shakilyah, Donte, Mia, Mya, Latesha, Latoya, Danyelle, and Denice; sisters, Mahogany Alston and Niambi McNeal (Karl); brother, Tony Anderson; grandmothers, Anna Mae Alston, Eloise Hemphill, and Mae Lois Hooker; ex-wife and best friend, Grace Alston; and 14 grandchildren. Viewing, Tuesday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
